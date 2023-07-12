Wonder Camp in the San Juans: New WSB sponsor

Summer camp isn’t just for kids – and it’s not just in the neighborhood. Want to get away? Wonder Camp in the San Juans is sponsoring WSB right now to let you know what you can experience there:

Come out to the San Juans to enjoy the lakes, mountains and forests – plus explore your creativity at Wonder Camp in Moran State Park. Family Camp is August 5-8 with 3-night lodging and meals. Sing, strum, drum, play, dance, read poetry and learn directly from island creatives. Wonder Camp is the perfect chance to take a dive into creative arts and the natural world. Campers can also choose from indigo dyeing, blacksmithing, painting, drawing, and wildcrafted body-care-product-making classes. Guided field walks include herbalism, mushroom ID, and wilderness survival skills. Adult and family packages. Spark your imagination – Lots to explore! The historic Camp Moran is Wonder’s homebase and a lovely setting surrounded by meadows, mountains, forest and lake. Cabin and tent site options. Meet our instructors and learn more at orcaswondercamp.org

Wonder Camp also is offering a Writers’ Track:

Writers of all types are invited to join the summer Wonder Camp for our Writers Track, August 6th and 7th. Guest instructors for the Writers Track are Abigail Morgan Prout and Quinn Bailey, who both grew up in the San Juans and whose writings capture the intricate balance of loving, observing, fearing for, and protecting these beautiful islands.

Read more about the Writers Track workshops here. Registration is at the same link – orcaswondercamp.org.