TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info

6:03 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Monday, June 12th.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Sunny, high near 80. Sunrise was at 5:11 am; sunset will be at 9:07 pm.

SCHOOL YEAR ENDING

Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights is out for the summer. Other schools will follow over the next two-plus weeks – here’s our list.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations and temporary route suspensions can and do happen at any time.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule, including late-evening runs on Friday and Saturday nights.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; sailing cancellations remain possible on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!