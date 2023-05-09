WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thieves tow silver Lexus

This was a case of auto theft via tow, reports Madyline, who says this happened at 9th/Kenyon in Highland Park:

Our silver Lexus ES330 with a license plate number of BRG8989 was stolen last night. There are scratches along the passenger side doors and damage to the bumper. The car was parked near our mechanics and was not in running condition. They broke a window (broken glass along the road) and then force-towed the car (there are drag marks on the road). I’m assuming that they are going to try and scrap it, so I would love tips regarding where to call around about that. Also, the items of note on the car were an orange rain jacket, and a car-seat base. Please let us know if you find either of those items dumped.

The frame grab is from a video camera at the mechanic shop, Madyline adds, showing a black pickup towing the Lexus, and, “They also dumped a trailer that they had stolen. The report number is 23-125937.”