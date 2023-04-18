UPDATE: Kayaker rescued off Alki Point

1:07 AM: An SFD water-rescue response and SPD units are headed for the Alki Point vicinity, and dispatch is describing the incident as a possible disturbance on a boat. Updates to come.

1:14 AM: First units arriving in the area aren’t seeing anything so far.

1:21 AM: A fireboat has located “a patient” offshore and has them onboard. They’ll be taking the person to Seacrest. Dispatch is describing the person as “a kayaker that was in distress.”

1:31 PM: SFD says the kayaker is unhurt. Both they and their kayak are on board the fireboat.