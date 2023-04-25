SOCCER: HSA Select tryout signups happening now

Got a young soccer player in the family who’s ready to level up? HSA Select will hold tryouts soon, and it’s asking interested players to register now. Here’s the announcement:

HSA Select is the youth select soccer program for the Highline Soccer Association. We are a middle ground between premier and recreational soccer, providing a cost-effective alternative for the soccer experience that balances the commitment of time and money with an opportunity to learn the skills necessary to play competitive soccer as well as compete in other sports at a high level. HSA Select is part of Highline Soccer Association (HSA) that represents youth soccer players from the communities of Des Moines/Midway, Sea-Tac, West Highline, and West Seattle.

-Tryouts will be held in May and registration for tryouts is now OPEN

-Teams are formed by Birth Year (view Soccer Age Chart).

-Boys and Girls U-11 to U-15, and High School Girls U-16 to U-19

-Register for Tryouts HERE.

We know having your kids try out for a select program is a big and sometimes scary jump from recreational soccer. Please read the documents and article below to answer some of your questions. The Select Committee will also be available during tryouts for other questions you may have.

HSA Select Overview (updated for 2022-2023 season)

Questions about registration: Contact us at hsaselect@gmail.com.