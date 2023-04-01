1 week left to register for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

Planning a sale on Saturday, May 13th, for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day? If you’re not already registered, you have one more week – we close registration at 11:30 pm next Thursday, April 27th. WSCGSD is one big day of person-to-person recycling and neighbor-mingling, 9 am to 3 pm, though some sellers start earlier and/or end later. This will be the 17th almost-annual WSCGSD; we’ve coordinated it since the fourth year, 2008. As of right now, 239 sales are signed up, all sizes, all neighborhoods, all around the peninsula. Sale descriptions will be included with the (searchable) online and printable map/list versions, both available one week in advance, by Saturday, May 6th, here on WSB and at westseattlegaragesale.com. Sales will be numbered as always so sellers can invite friends, family, and co-workers to “sale #xx.” Ready to register? Here’s the link.