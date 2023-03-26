WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-and-run; package theft

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

HIT-RUN: Amanda is looking for witnesses:

My car was involved in a hit and run last night (3/25) between 9:45 pm and 11 pm on the corner of 42 Ave SW and College Ave.

They didn’t leave info so I’m trying to find out if anyone saw or knows anything. I rang neighbors’ door bells too but no one answered so I’m hoping someone might have a Ring cam or something in the area. Police case # 23-81847.