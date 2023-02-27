WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: New alert for more snow

That photo was tweeted by @missmisti as snow showers moved through West Seattle this morning – big fluffy flakes for a while. More are on the way, according to the National Weather Service‘s newest regional alert – another Winter Weather Advisory, for 10 pm tonight through 10 pm Tuesday night. The heart of it:

Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 2 inches for most locations. Isolated areas may receive 2 to 3 inches where heavier or more persistent snow showers develop. … The heaviest snowfall may occur between 6 to 10 AM Tuesday, which could affect the Tuesday morning commute.