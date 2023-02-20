PRESIDENTS DAY 2023: West Seattle notes

(Bald Eagle photographed along Harbor Avenue by John Skerratt)
Good morning and welcome to Monday, February 20th, Presidents Day. Here’s what you should know:
TRANSPORTATION
Transit – No Water Taxi service today; Metro is on a regular weekday schedule; here’s the Sound Transit holiday plan
Traffic cameras – Here’s our page of West Seattle-relevant cameras; the citywide map is here
Parking – No charge today for pay-station spaces on city streets in neighborhoods with them
OTHER SERVICES
Schools – Closed
Libraries – Closed
Parks facilities – Here’s what’s closed and what’s open
Mail – Holiday for most USPS facilities/services
Banks – Holiday
WEATHER
Windy and rainy, high near 50. (And looking back – a year ago, we were coming out of a big snowfall!)
EVENTS
Check the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – highlight for tonight is 7 pm comedy at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) – check here to see if any tickets are left.
If you see news – including traffic trouble – please call or text 206-293-6302 when you can do so safely – thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS