WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Presidents Day and other Info to start the week

It’s Presidents Day and we’re watching a foot of snow melt away. Here’s more hopefully helpful info, beyond the transportation info noted earlier:

ICYMI – NO TRASH/RECYCLING PICKUP: As we reported just before 8 am, no pickup today, and the city confirms the rest of the week will slide a day too (so if you have Tuesday pickup, it’ll be Wednesday, etc., assuming they can indeed make Monday collections tomorrow).

NO SCHOOL: Besides the holiday, this is midwinter-break week for Seattle Public Schools.

NO LIBRARIES: Curbside service is closed for the holiday.

NO MAIL: It’s a USPS holiday.

NO BANKS: It’s a Federal Reserve holiday.

WEATHER: Rainy and warmer – back into the 40s.

STATE OF THE CITY: Mayor Durkan gives her last annual address at 5:05 pm, streamed on Seattle Channel.

