Learn about South Seattle College during ‘Discover’ events

Thinking about college? You can attend right here in West Seattle. Learn about South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling colleges during this series of upcoming events:

The Seattle Colleges District, including South Seattle College, is holding annual Discover Seattle Colleges events late February into early March. Join us virtually or in-person to learn about our programs and services. There will be two in-person open houses at South Seattle College’s main campus in West Seattle (March 7) and our Georgetown campus (March 6). Registration is now open for Spring Quarter, starting April 3, with in-person, online and hybrid courses available.

Online Events – Monday, Feb. 27 – Thursday, March 2, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

In-person Open House – Monday, March 6 – Thursday, March 9, 3-6 p.m.

Visit seattlecolleges.edu/discover for dates, topics, locations and sign-up links.

Part I: Online Events ∙ Feb. 27-March 2

The first series is four online events exploring academic programs and career pathways at Seattle Colleges. Each one-hour online event offers prospective students (and their families) a chance to hear from instructors and learn more about the programs that interest them. The events are organized by area of study and include presentations from faculty in academic programs or career pathways in the following areas:

Health and Medical / Education and Human Services: Monday, Feb. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Business and Accounting / Science, Engineering and Technology: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Culinary, Hospitality and Wine / Skilled Trades and Technical Training: Wednesday, March 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Arts, Design and Graphics / Social Sciences, Humanities and Languages: Thursday, March 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Part II: Campus Open Houses ∙ March 6-9

The second event series is campus open houses. Prospective students and community members are invited to learn about our programs, take campus tours, and enjoy refreshments, demonstrations and college giveaways. Talk to faculty and staff about your goals and learn more about admissions and student resources.

Georgetown Apprenticeship & Education Center, South Seattle College: Monday, March 6, 3-6 p.m.

South Seattle College Main Campus (in West Seattle): Tuesday, March 7, 3-6 p.m.

Seattle Central College and North Seattle College also have open houses this week

Interested participants are invited to attend all events. Learn more and sign up on our website at seattlecolleges.edu/discover.