WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes!

(Pelagic Cormorant with gunnel, photographed by James Tilley)

Welcome to Sunday! Here’s the highlight list from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW BRIDGE OPEN: One more reminder that the West Seattle low bridge is open again.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market offers winter produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

DONATION DRIVE AT ALKI UCC: 11 am-3 pm, the church at 6115 SW Hinds has this request:

Our unsheltered neighbors are in critical need of men’s waterproof outerwear and sleeping bags. Donations of non-perishable food, clothing and gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center.

Other info is in our calendar listing.

SEATTLE STREET FIXERS: 1 pm, volunteers will take on the task of clearing vegetation that’s blocking the sidewalk at 6355 41st SW. Our calendar listing has info on how you can help.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Musicians for the West Seattle Food Bank, featuring Bill Davie and Steve Norris.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

BEARDED QUEEN PAGEANT: At The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), the National Pacific Northwest Bearded Queen Pageant takes the stage at 7 pm (doors at 6). More info and tickets here.

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way) invites you over for Latin Sundays, with DJ Papito Peace, starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!