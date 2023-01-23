West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Tour/open-house season continues

January 23, 2023
It’s the time of year for families to look ahead to next school year, if they are thinking of changing schools, or have a first-time student to enroll. We’ve already spotlighted some open houses and tours, and more are ahead this week. Here are two Seattle Public Schools we’ve heard directly from – Wednesday morning at 8:15 am, Arbor Heights Elementary opens its doors to prospective parents; while the tour’s geared toward pre-K and kindergarten families, all are welcome. The school is at 3701 SW 104th. Then Thursday morning at 8:30 and Thursday evening at 6, families can visit Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton). A full list of SPS tours is on the district website; if your school would like to be on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar too, send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

