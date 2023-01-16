WEEK AHEAD: Alki Community Council’s monthly meeting Thursday

Earlier, we mentioned the Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meeting coming up Wednesday; also ahead this week, the Alki Community Council‘s monthly meeting Thursday (January 19th). This is a hybrid meeting, both online (info here) and in-person (Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds) at 7 pm. The agenda isn’t finalized but they’re hoping to have a Southwest Precinct representative – both Alki Avenue reckless driving and Harbor Avenue encampments are recurring topics.