WEEK AHEAD: Morgan Community Association’s quarterly meeting Wednesday

Next up in this month’s round of neighborhood-group meetings is the Morgan Community Association, which meets quarterly. MoCA’s online meeting is Wednesday (January 18th) at 7 pm. Topics on the agenda so far include updates on the Morgan Junction Park addition site, the future electric-vehicle-charging site, and this year’s plans for the MoCA-presented Morgan Junction Community Festival. The meeting is happening online only; video and phone attendance info is in our calendar listing.