West Seattle, Washington

16 Monday

44℉

WEEK AHEAD: Morgan Community Association’s quarterly meeting Wednesday

January 16, 2023 10:31 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

Next up in this month’s round of neighborhood-group meetings is the Morgan Community Association, which meets quarterly. MoCA’s online meeting is Wednesday (January 18th) at 7 pm. Topics on the agenda so far include updates on the Morgan Junction Park addition site, the future electric-vehicle-charging site, and this year’s plans for the MoCA-presented Morgan Junction Community Festival. The meeting is happening online only; video and phone attendance info is in our calendar listing.

Share This

No Replies to "WEEK AHEAD: Morgan Community Association's quarterly meeting Wednesday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.