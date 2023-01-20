UPDATE: Motorcycle rider in critical condition after collision on 35th SW

6:50 PM: Thanks for the tip. SPD and SFD are at a crash scene on 35th SW at Dawson, near Camp Long. Buses are also being routed off 35th in that area.

6:57 PM: SPD says the crash involves a driver and motorcycle rider. We’re headed to the scene in hopes of finding out more.

7:21 PM: Our crew says 35th is closed between Dawson and Brandon but that the Traffic Collision Investigation detectives aren’t being called out, so this will clear once the wrecked motorcycle and car are towed. We’re told the rider was taken to a hospital; we’re following up further with SFD to find out their condition when transported.

8:01 PM: The street is open again, per Metro alert saying buses have returned to regular routing.

8:06 PM: SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo says the rider, a 24-year-old man, was in critical condition when transported to the hospital.