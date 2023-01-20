West Seattle, Washington

21 Saturday

UPDATE: Motorcycle rider in critical condition after collision on 35th SW

January 20, 2023 6:50 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:50 PM: Thanks for the tip. SPD and SFD are at a crash scene on 35th SW at Dawson, near Camp Long. Buses are also being routed off 35th in that area.

6:57 PM: SPD says the crash involves a driver and motorcycle rider. We’re headed to the scene in hopes of finding out more.

7:21 PM: Our crew says 35th is closed between Dawson and Brandon but that the Traffic Collision Investigation detectives aren’t being called out, so this will clear once the wrecked motorcycle and car are towed. We’re told the rider was taken to a hospital; we’re following up further with SFD to find out their condition when transported.

8:01 PM: The street is open again, per Metro alert saying buses have returned to regular routing.

8:06 PM: SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo says the rider, a 24-year-old man, was in critical condition when transported to the hospital.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Motorcycle rider in critical condition after collision on 35th SW"

  • AH Neighbor January 20, 2023 (7:05 pm)
    I just drove through and the side streets are narrow and messy. Avoid! Hope everyone is ok.

  • Doug January 20, 2023 (7:47 pm)
    I live right where that accident happened and I talked to the bus driver who witnessed it.  He said it was fatal, but maybe he was misinformed. 

    • WSB January 20, 2023 (7:51 pm)
      If it had been a fatality, TCI would be called out, closing the street for hours, and they weren’t. But I’m checking with SFD for the definitive word.

      • WSB January 20, 2023 (8:08 pm)
        Rider in critical condition when transported, per SFD.

