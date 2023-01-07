SPORTS: High-school basketball scores

Now that we’re past winter break, we’re in the heart of high-school basketball season. Varsity teams from both local schools had games last night. Both West Seattle High School teams played Seattle Prep at home – according to the Metro League scoreboards, the girls won 48-31, boys won 48-44. Chief Sealth International High School played at Nathan Hale – girls won 41-21, boys lost 46-37.

NEXT GAMES: The West Seattle girls are scheduled to play this afternoon at Peninsula HS in Gig Harbor; both Chief Sealth teams play Lincoln at home next, boys at 7:30 pm Tuesday, girls at 7:30 pm Wednesday; the West Seattle boys play at Garfield at 7:30 pm Tuesday.