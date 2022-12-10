LAST CALL: Get a Christmas tree, help save lives

Today’s the last day to bid on that Noble Fir we told you about back on Monday – a West Seattle family is offering it to the top bidder to raise money for the Medic One Foundation, in memory of a family member and friend both lost in crashes last year. Two updates from the original call for bids – the tree is removable at 7′ than 8′ so you don’t have to have a mega-high ceiling, and they have the equipment to remove it, so it’s not a “bring your own saw” situation. Email your proposed bid amount to KimberlyMickelson@icloud.com by midnight tonight; they’ll notify the top bidder Sunday morning, with the tree available the same day. (Full details are here!)