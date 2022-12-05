NEED A TREE? West Seattle family auctioning Noble Fir to benefit Medic One in memory of loved ones

That Noble Fir growing outside a West Seattle home is destined to be someone’s Christmas tree, in a unique memorial and auction announced by a local family, From Kim Mickelson:

The Chris & Kim Mickelson family on 51st Pl SW in West Seattle is offering an 8-foot Noble Fir to the highest proposed donation to Medic One, in memory of Steven A. Olson, our brother, and our friend, retired City of Kirkland Fire Captain Keith Adams, both lost tragically in separate auto accidents in 2021.

HOW TO BID: The proposed donation amount should be emailed to KimberlyMickelson@icloud.com no later than Saturday, December 10, 2022 at midnight. The winning family will need to cut the tree down. It will be fresh! The top donation will be notified by 10 am on Sunday, December 11, 2022 and you’re welcome to come that day to cut and pick it up. I ask that the winner then either show the donation receipt or pay us and we will process the donation on your behalf.

The Mickelson,Olson and Adams families appreciate and thank you in advance for your support in this endeavor! Gone but not Forgotten.

The Mickelsons will plant a new Noble Fir in its place.