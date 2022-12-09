HOLIDAYS: Need a pic with Santa Claus? Here’s where to go in West Seattle, this weekend and beyond

That’s the chair awaiting Santa Claus at My Three Little Birds in The Junction, one of five places in West Seattle that you can catch up with the Jolly Ol’ Soul himself in the days and nights ahead. From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, here’s the list we have so far:

SANTA HOUSE IN THE JUNCTION, DECEMBER 10: DIY photos with Santa on Saturday, 10 am-1 pm in the pop-up space on lower level of Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon).

OUNCES, DECEMBER 10: Santa at Ounces, 3-6 pm on Saturday. Free DIY photos – people and/or pets. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS, DECEMBER 10 AND 20: Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the famous light display for photos, 5-9 pm Saturday. Bring a donation of nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. They’l be back 5-9 pm Tuesday, December 20th, with real reindeer. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS, DECEMBER 11: 10 am-noon, Santa will be at this Junction shop. “No charge. Families can take their own photos. Please bring diapers for WestSide Baby if you wish to donate. We are also doing a diaper drive that day.” My Three Little Birds proprietor Jennifer Young adds, “Size 4, 5 and 6 diapers, and all Pull Ups sizes are needed most.” (4736 California SW)

HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP, VARIOUS DATES: Join Gail Ann Photography on six dates in December – two with Santa! – for holiday photos at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), including two with Santa Claus. Fee, part of which is a nonprofit donation. Full details and all dates/times are in our calendar listing.

Any others we haven’t heard about yet? Please email info so we can add to the list – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!