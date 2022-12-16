HOLIDAY HELPING: PNTA dropoff donation drive for Transitional Resources

All season long, we’ve kept a running list of holiday donation drives in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. This week we got word of one more hosted by a local business – PNTA, which is headquartered at 2424 SW Andover (the business park by Nucor), is collecting items for the nearby nonprofit Transitional Resources. Unlike many donation drives, this one continues into January, so there’s still time to help. Here’s the announcement we received:

You can help make the holidays brighter for those in need. PNTA is hosting a “Winter Essentials Drive” for Transitional Resources, running from December through January.

Transitional Resources supports adults living with serious mental illness by providing them with behavioral health treatment and supportive housing. The needs for their services are critical during the winter, and TR is in need of warm winter accessories and hygiene items to give to their clients to use during this time of year and beyond.

These items will go directly to those living in supportive housing in our community (*New items only):

Hygiene products: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, bar soap, hand soap, shampoo, hand lotion, and other items.

Warm socks

Gloves

Other warm items

For questions about items needed, please email kristenj@transitionalresources.org

Location Drop Off:

PNTA, 2414 SW Andover=

Mon-Fri 9 am-6 pm

If PNTA is closed, here are other options to help support TR: transitionalresources.org/get-involved