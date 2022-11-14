West Seattle Holiday Guide 2022 is launched!

Every year we put together – and frequently update – a mega-list of local holiday events and info, the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We’ve just published the first 2022 version, featuring everything we’ve received (or found) info about, so far. The Holiday Guide covers pre-Thanksgiving through New Year’s and breaks down the contents into lists including Thanksgiving (starting with holiday-food ordering deadlines), holiday bazaars/sales/business open houses, concerts, other performances, Santa photo ops, Christmas Ship visits, Christmas tree sales, donation drives/fundraisers, holiday decorations, public Hanukkah celebrations, local shopping spotlights, more … We also spotlight practical information as each holiday gets closer – which grocery stores, restaurants, and coffee shops are open, for example.

As more info and announcements arrive, we’ll continue updating the guide. As is the case every year, your help is VERY important – you might see something we haven’t seen/received yet, or you might be planning something for your organization/school/church. Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com and we’ll get it listed. We’ll include White Center and South Park events if the info is sent to us, but West Seattle is the focus. We’re here to help make sure you know about all your options all season long! You can find the guide any time at westseattleblog.com/holidayguide, as well as on our menu/navigation bar, whichever device you’re using.