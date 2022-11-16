UPDATE: Crash blocks California SW for more than an hour after driver hits three parked cars

(Added: Photos by Christopher Boffoli)

8:24 PM: A crash involving two vehicles has police blocking California SW both ways in the 3400 block. No word yet on injuries.

8:30 PM: Adding photos. Police have called for a tow for one of the vehicles. Radio communication with dispatch indicates other vehicles might be damaged.

8:46 PM: Christopher Boffoli, who’s at the scene for WSB, reports witnesses say the silver car was headed northbound on California at a high rate of speed and hit parked cars. Police are talking with its driver.

8:51 PM: Police told Christopher that three parked cars were damaged in the crash.

9:26 PM: He also has confirmed that no one was hurt. Police haven’t cleared the scene yet.

9:40 PM: Police just told dispatch the road is open “in all directions.”