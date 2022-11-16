West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Crash blocks California SW for more than an hour after driver hits three parked cars

November 16, 2022 8:24 pm
(Added: Photos by Christopher Boffoli)

8:24 PM: A crash involving two vehicles has police blocking California SW both ways in the 3400 block. No word yet on injuries.

8:30 PM: Adding photos. Police have called for a tow for one of the vehicles. Radio communication with dispatch indicates other vehicles might be damaged.

8:46 PM: Christopher Boffoli, who’s at the scene for WSB, reports witnesses say the silver car was headed northbound on California at a high rate of speed and hit parked cars. Police are talking with its driver.

8:51 PM: Police told Christopher that three parked cars were damaged in the crash.

9:26 PM: He also has confirmed that no one was hurt. Police haven’t cleared the scene yet.

9:40 PM: Police just told dispatch the road is open “in all directions.”

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Crash blocks California SW for more than an hour after driver hits three parked cars"

  • Samantha Barnard November 16, 2022 (8:29 pm)
    There must be injuries it looks bad. Prayers for those involved 

  • Meyer November 16, 2022 (9:01 pm)
    What crossroad or block of California Ave?

    • WSB November 16, 2022 (9:11 pm)
      It’s in the first line of the story. 3400. Hanford/Hinds vicinity.

    • Jamie November 16, 2022 (9:42 pm)
      It’s between SW Manning and SW Hinds

  • Andrea November 16, 2022 (9:08 pm)
    We saw that car fly down California and go around another car in the center lane just before that happened. 

    • bill November 16, 2022 (9:20 pm)
      It’s a conundrum. Cars are so safe now that drivers like this survive and continue endangering the rest of us.

  • 1994 November 16, 2022 (9:13 pm)
    Yikes – looks like a lot of damage – hope the person/people are OK. 

