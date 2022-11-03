UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Puget Ridge

12:43 AM: Seattle Fire has a “scenes of violence” response on the way to the 5200 block of 17th SW, where a man in his 30s is reported to have a gunshot wound to the back. No information yet on circumstances.

1:03 AM: Still no further information. Emergency-radio traffic has been usurped by an unrelated major incident on I-5 in North Seattle, so we might not be able to find out more until later this morning.

1:39 AM: Police now say the man died. They are canvassing nearby residences for security video.