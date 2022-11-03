West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Puget Ridge

November 3, 2022 12:43 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 Puget Ridge

12:43 AM: Seattle Fire has a “scenes of violence” response on the way to the 5200 block of 17th SW, where a man in his 30s is reported to have a gunshot wound to the back. No information yet on circumstances.

1:03 AM: Still no further information. Emergency-radio traffic has been usurped by an unrelated major incident on I-5 in North Seattle, so we might not be able to find out more until later this morning.

1:39 AM: Police now say the man died. They are canvassing nearby residences for security video.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Puget Ridge"

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul November 3, 2022 (1:28 am)
    Reply

    Police were giving CPR before medics came and cleared them to approach the scene. Additional EMS standing by

  • Anonymous November 3, 2022 (1:35 am)
    Reply

    Shots fired. 2 men robbed the Airbnb rental and drove off. Police at the scene confirm a fatal shooting. Red tape around crime scene. Investigation underway. Neighbors on the street witnessed the getaway. Black shiny vehicle was the getaway transport. If your cameras picked up anything on 17th 18th or Dawson, please share with the police.

    • WSB November 3, 2022 (1:41 am)
      Reply

      Yes, police have just confirmed the victim died.

Leave a reply

