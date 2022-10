(SDOT image via Twitter)

9:10 AM: Thanks for the tips. Westbound traffic on the West Seattle Bridge is backing up because of a crash that has left a Metro bus sideways across two lanes of the bridge, just west of Highway 99.

9:34 AM: All westbound lanes are now blocked, as well as the ramp from southbound 99 to the bridge, with a Metro tow truck on scene. We’re checking with SFD re: injuries.