The report and photo are from Johnathan:

This bike was abandoned at a spot on Alaska between Delridge and 25th Ave SW, where an encampment was until last night. I figure it is probably stolen, so I thought I’d share with y’all in case someone is looking for it.

This is across from the ex-South West Plumbing site; we went by late today and the bike is still there, along with assorted junk, where a half-dozen RVs were parked as recently as Sunday afternoon.