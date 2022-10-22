West Seattle, Washington

22 Saturday

51℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Ski Swap, day 1

October 22, 2022 12:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Triangle | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

(WSB photos)

By the time this weekend’s West Seattle Ski Swap opened this morning at the VFW Post 2713 Hall in The Triangle, more than 700 people had consigned 2,500+ items for sale. Many were skis, of course – somebody even brought in brand-new K2s – but, as Riley from Ski Swap-presenting Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) showed us, some are one of a kind:

(That’s a full-length coat.) Lots of interest, too – big line to get in, in the early going:

Today is the first of two days for the West Seattle Ski Swap, which (aside from the pandemic hiatus) is a decade-plus-old tradition. It’s open at 3601 SW Alaska (right across the street from M2SO’s storefront) until 5 pm today, then again 10 am-4 pm tomorrow (Sunday, October 23).

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Ski Swap, day 1"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.