HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Ski Swap, day 1

(WSB photos)

By the time this weekend’s West Seattle Ski Swap opened this morning at the VFW Post 2713 Hall in The Triangle, more than 700 people had consigned 2,500+ items for sale. Many were skis, of course – somebody even brought in brand-new K2s – but, as Riley from Ski Swap-presenting Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) showed us, some are one of a kind:

(That’s a full-length coat.) Lots of interest, too – big line to get in, in the early going:

Today is the first of two days for the West Seattle Ski Swap, which (aside from the pandemic hiatus) is a decade-plus-old tradition. It’s open at 3601 SW Alaska (right across the street from M2SO’s storefront) until 5 pm today, then again 10 am-4 pm tomorrow (Sunday, October 23).