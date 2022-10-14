FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School vs. Ingraham

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

West Seattle High School #1, sophomore Airric Lewis, scored the Wildcats’ lone touchdown in tonight’s 42-7 home loss to undefeated Ingraham. The Rams had a better ground game and used it to their advantage to control the clock; their defense gave West Seattle little time with the ball. Some notes from the sidelines, though – this was Breast Cancer Awareness Night, so the cheer squad had some pink gear:

Other pink signs of support included a flamingo in the WSHS student section.

The game’s soundtrack was courtesy of the band (which will lead the costume parade at the West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest in two weeks, October 30):

Next Friday (October 21st), the Wildcats are on the road, playing Nathan Hale, 7 pm at Northeast Athletic Complex.

**IF* the Metro Leage site is to be believed Ing is undefeated.