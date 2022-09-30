West Seattle firefighters join in ‘Light the Night’ remembrance

At 8 pm, Ladder 13 pulled out of its bay at Seattle Fire Station 37 in Sunrise Heights, lights flashing. But it wasn’t heading out on a call. At fire stations all over the city, right at that moment, other SFD apparatus that weren’t on calls did the same, in tribute to fallen firefighters.

It was a citywide followup to SFD’s annual ceremony earlier in the day remembering its fallen firefighters at the downtown monument inspired by the four who died in the Pang warehouse arson in 1995. They are among more than 50 Seattle firefighters who died from line-of-duty injuries/illnesses, dating back to 1899.