WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: New feature inside

Last week, we mentioned nighttime lane closures so crews could go inside the West Seattle Bridge to work on the new observation platforms. Now, they’re done, SDOT reports in its weekly bridge update:

(SDOT photo)

This week, crews finished installing lighting inside the bridge for the permanent inspection platforms. These newly installed and illuminated platforms will allow inspectors to easily monitor the bridge’s interior concrete in the months and years to come. On top of frequent visual inspection, the bridge’s 24/7 monitoring system continues to transmit real-time data to our bridge inspection team.

With the interior light installation work complete, crews ended the nighttime lane closures on the high bridge that were needed to finish this work after the bridge opened. An additional nighttime lane closure on the high bridge will be needed to adjust several signs in the coming weeks.