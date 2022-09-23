West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: 99-cent gas promotion causes backup at 35th/Henderson

September 23, 2022 12:20 pm
Thanks for the tip. Via text and tweet, we just heard about the reason for traffic backups around 35th/Henderson – the gas station is hosting a KZOK Radio promotion with 99-cent gas until 1 pm.

  • LuxLadies September 23, 2022 (12:28 pm)
    It’s a mess! Avoid or take a detour. I work across the street and between the revving of the engines, the honking, and blocking of the road…spend the money you’ll save and take yourself out to lunch somewhere local ;-)

