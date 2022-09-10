HAPPENING NOW: 6 locations for your food donations to ‘Celebrate Community’

Sea Scouts Gavin, Remy, and Milo are among the volunteers collecting your donations for the West Seattle Food Bank at six grocery stores around West Seattle until 1 pm. They’re at PCC West Seattle (California/Stevens; WSB sponsor); the Sea Scouts are affiliated with the Lions Club of West Seattle, one of the service clubs leading today’s “Celebrate Community” food drive. The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle also is leading it:

Joel and Mike are at Metropolitan Market (41st/Admiral). Here’s the list of what the WSFB most needs (including some non-food items), The other stores where you’ll find volunteers until 1 pm are West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor), Trader Joe’s (4545 Fauntleroy Way SW), and both West Seattle QFCs (Westwood Village and 42nd/Alaska).