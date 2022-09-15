West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTES: 2 businesses planned for Westwood Village

September 15, 2022 2:30 pm
5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | Westwood

Two of Westwood Village’s vacant spaces have tenants on the way, one seasonal:

SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: Thanks to David for the first tip on this. The new banner heralds the seasonal Halloween store on the way to the former Bed Bath and Beyond space, vacant now for seven months. We’re inquiring with the company as to when they plan to open – the space still appears empty right now. We found a note on the door indicating they’re hiring.

GNC: The vitamin/supplement chain used to have a store in Jefferson Square. Now it’s coming to Westwood Village, according to city permit filings.

The site plan shows GNC to be planned for space B14, which is between the Xfinity store and the upcoming Pet Supplies Plus. The center used to have a vitamins/supplements store, Fresh Vitamins, which closed in 2018.

5 Replies to "BIZNOTES: 2 businesses planned for Westwood Village"

  • CJ September 15, 2022 (2:37 pm)
    Any update on the five guys?

    • WSB September 15, 2022 (2:51 pm)
      They’re going through the permit process, saw a couple more filings while catching up with West Seattle docs last night. The company has yet to formally comment on the impending restaurant.

  • Jeepney September 15, 2022 (2:41 pm)
    I was hoping for a TJ Maxx, but I guess this is better than nothing.

  • AN September 15, 2022 (3:02 pm)
    Any update on the pet supply store? I heard that they will be doing grooming. 

  • Anne September 15, 2022 (3:04 pm)
    Wonder if the Halloween Store will morph into a Christmas store?  Also wonder what might eventually go into that space – Joann’s -Home Goods would be nice. 

