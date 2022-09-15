BIZNOTES: 2 businesses planned for Westwood Village

Two of Westwood Village’s vacant spaces have tenants on the way, one seasonal:

SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: Thanks to David for the first tip on this. The new banner heralds the seasonal Halloween store on the way to the former Bed Bath and Beyond space, vacant now for seven months. We’re inquiring with the company as to when they plan to open – the space still appears empty right now. We found a note on the door indicating they’re hiring.

GNC: The vitamin/supplement chain used to have a store in Jefferson Square. Now it’s coming to Westwood Village, according to city permit filings.

The site plan shows GNC to be planned for space B14, which is between the Xfinity store and the upcoming Pet Supplies Plus. The center used to have a vitamins/supplements store, Fresh Vitamins, which closed in 2018.