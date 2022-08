The latest stolen vehicle to watch for is this one reported by Marci:

My husband‘s 2001 maroon Jeep Cherokee, license # AGU7905, was stolen sometime after midnight last night. We live on SW Hanford Street near West Seattle High School. It has a Seahawks bumper sticker and a trailer hitch on the back.

The SPD incident # – which helps for reference if you see it and call it in – is 22-219259.