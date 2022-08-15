TUESDAY: Confirmation process begins for new SDOT director Greg Spotts

(WSB photo, July 27)

Tomorrow morning’s City Council Transportation and Public Utilities Committee meeting begins with the formal introduction of Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s nominee for SDOT director, Greg Spotts. We covered the announcement three weeks ago. This is only the first discussion, with other meetings/hearings leading up to an expected confirmation vote in early September, around the time he is expected to start the job. The packet attached to the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting includes more information about Spotts, who’s been working in the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services. His resume says he’s been in that department for almost 10 years, after three years in the L.A. Mayor’s Office, two years with the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, and 17 years as founder and president of what his resumé describes as an “entertainment company managing the careers of record producers and engineers.” In his past 10 years at the city, his projects are listed as:

• Founding member of citywide Vision Zero Executive Steering Committee. Launched pedestrian refuge island program constructing 10-20 islands per year

• Launched Great Streets, Biodiversity Medians + Streets Along Park Edges programs

• Launched bikeway inspection, cleaning, maintenance and repaving program

• Launched Street Tree Inventory project including public-facing online tree map

• Launched Cool Pavement initiative + obtained $30M Cooling and Mobility Grant

• Tech & Innovation:

o Purchased agency’s first Plug-In Vehicles including an all-electric sweeper for zero-carbon sweeping of downtown’s protected bike lanes. Led agency’s deployment of GPS vehicle locators and GIS mapping of sweeping routes.

o Optimized completion times for pothole repairs and tree emergencies by deploying tablets to crews and supervisors. Member of winning team for 2015 GovTech.com “Outstanding IT Project” award (for MyLA311 launch)

The packet notes that his starting salary will be $252,000. Tomorrow’s meeting is at 9:30 am; the agenda explains how to attend/comment, online or in-person.