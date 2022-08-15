UPDATE: House fire on 35th SW

2:17 AM: Seattle Fire is at the scene of another “full response” – this time a house fire in the 4000 block of 35th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

2:20 AM: Firefighters told dispatch this apparently started as an electrical fire and they think they have it pretty close to handled.

2:25 AM: Or not. They’re telling dispatch that the fire has spread to the attic.

2:32 AM: They’ve declared the fire to be under control.

2:39 AM: No injuries reported so far.

2:57 AM: The Red Cross, which assists fire/disaster victims on request, is being summoned. Meantime, several of the support and medical units sent to the fire are being dismissed.

3:11 AM: Firefighters are still working toward fully extinguishing the fire.