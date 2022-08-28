HAPPENING NOW: White Center Block Party

You have until 6 pm to get to downtown White Center for this year’s Block Party. Dozens of vendors and organizations are there. Kid activities, too, like the bouncy toys on 16th south of 98th:

The intersection of 98th/16th is where you’ll find the main stage:

South of 98th is also where you’ll find Lariat Bar‘s wrestling ring – we caught part of an early match, highlighted by the pre-match bluster:

The “Hammer Brothers” (Jack and Sledge) were so loud, we didn’t catch the names of their opponents. So go wander 16th between Roxbury and 100th until 6 pm, and look for the special wristbands you can buy for discounts and freebies at participating businesses! Proceeds this year benefit local nonprofits. (The event originated last year as a benefit for the businesses ravaged by a series of fires.)