FOLLOWUP: New comment period for Madison Middle School field project

We first reported in 2019 about the levy-funded plan for synthetic turf and six 70-foot light poles to be added to the Madison Middle School field. A comment period followed in May 2020; the project was at that point expected to be completed that year. Then it was bundled with the classroom-addition project, which is almost complete; now, a new comment period for the playfield work has opened, according to a notice in today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin. The most detailed document available regarding the lights/turf project is this “environmental checklist.” If you’re interested in commenting, today’s notice explains how, The deadline is September 6th.