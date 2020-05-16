COMMENT TIME: Madison Middle School athletic-field project

(WSB photo, last December – Madison field seen thrugh south-side fence)

Last December, we reported on the levy-funded plan for upgrading the Madison Middle School athletic field with artificial turf and lighting. A comment period related to the project has just opened; nearby residents were sent a notice (thanks for the tips on this), which is replicated on the Seattle Public Schools website:

Draft SEPA Checklist for the Madison Middle School Athletic Field Lighting Project

Public Comment Period: May 11-June 10, 2020 Seattle Public Schools has prepared a draft checklist in compliance with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) regulations for the Madison Middle School Athletic Field Lighting Project. This document provides a site-specific environmental review of the project. The district seeks written comments on the draft SEPA checklist.

The “checklist” – a 113-page document – is here.. It includes project information, dated last month, including that the work is expected to be done this summer, lasting one to two months. (It also notes that an unrelated project is in the planning stage for Madison, a two-story, eight-classroom addition.) Here’s the key summary it contains:

SPS proposes to light the athletic field at Madison Middle School to allow for both SPS use and community use. The athletic field at Madison Middle School accommodates soccer and football activities, with a surrounding track. Light fixtures would be installed on six galvanized steel poles around the perimeter of the field. The poles would be 70 feet tall. SPS and Parks propose to schedule events at the lighted field from dusk until 10 p.m. The proposal would not change the school enrollment or any other facilities on the site, but would allow increased use of the athletic fields for scholastic and non-scholastic recreational activities schedules to end by 9:45 p.m., with lights automatically turned off at 10:00 p.m.

Later in the document, this is noted: “No public address system would be used at the athletic fields, and SPS will prohibit the use of portable speakers on the athletic fields.” The document also includes detailed analysis of factors from traffic to noise to soil, and graphics/maps. If you’re interested in commenting, here’s how:

Email: SEPAcomments@seattleschools.org Mail:

Fred Podesta, Chief Operations Officer

Seattle Public Schools

PO Box 34165, MS 22-183

Seattle, WA 98124

Again, the deadline is June 10th. SEPA, by the way, is the State Environmental Policy Act, explained here.