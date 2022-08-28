CORONAVIRUS: Last August look at local numbers

As the weekend ends, here’s our latest update on local COVID numbers via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*16 percent fewer cases reported countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 403 new daily cases countywide (down from 472 a week ago)

*7 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 13 new hospitalizations daily (up from 11 a week ago – with a caveat that some cases remain under review)

*20 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (same as last week’s two-week average)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge, together comprising the entire peninsula):

*338 cases between 8/8 and 8/22, down from 463 between 7/24 and 8/07

*6 hospitalizations between 8/8 and 8/22, down from 12 between 7/24 and 8/07

*4 deaths between 8/8 and 8/22, down from 7 between 7/24 and 8/07

VACCINATION: Checking vaccination rates:

*82.4 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*86.8 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*52.3 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .1% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, starting this week (so week-to-week comparisons resume next week), we’ll show the vaccination rates for all ages, by ZIP code (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS):

98106 – 83.4% completed initial series, 52.6% have had a booster

98116 – 90% completed initial series, 65.3% have had a booster

98126 – 79.5% completed initial series, 54.5% have had a booster

98136 – 90.1% completed initial series, 67.8% have had a booster

98146 – 78.8% completed initial series, 47.5% have had a booster

GETTING VACCINATED: We’ve been mentioning an upcoming pop-up at Delridge Library. The date has changed, and several other pop-ups have been added, both at Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW) and at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), starting this Tuesday – here’s the list.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have – or want to get – a home kit, here’s info on West Seattle’s two public testing sites: The city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … To report self-test results, this page explains how (click “What should I do if my test is positive?”).