9 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday night photo by Kanit Cottrell)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – there’s even more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP SUPPLIES: Until 6 pm, today’s Block Drop is at Fairmount Park Elementary (3800 SW Findlay).

HELP WITH MEDICARE: Got questions? Need guidance? Patrice Lewis is at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) to offer help, 11 am-12:30 pm – our calendar listing has info on how to call first to register.

WADING POOLS, SPRAYPARK OPEN: The city plans to open the wading pools, including Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open as usual, though – 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm, go swimming in the saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

‘FUN WITH WATER’: Family-friendly games, art, and other fun (including free lunch for those 18 and under) at Roxhill Park (2850 SW Roxbury), 12:30-2:30 pm.

ART AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Cam’s Art Show, with new work plus a West Seattle Food Bank fundraiser, 5-7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ULTIMATE AT FAIRMOUNT: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games are back at Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW).

PIANO MUSIC: Solo piano with Betty Spangenburg at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 6:30 pm.

BENBOW GOES COUNTRY: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!