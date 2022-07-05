WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing followup; car prowl; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

STABBING FOLLOWUP: Last night we briefly noted a dispatch for a woman stabbed in the arm at California/Alaska, but had no information on circumstances. Today we have the preliminary summary report from SPD, which says a man called 911 to say he had stabbed a woman after an argument. He said he was upset with the woman because she was making noise banging a pole with a metal rod. He told her to “shut up” and then tried to take away the rod. At that point, the summary says, “During the entanglement, the (man) cut the victim with his pocket-knife, causing an approximately 4-inch laceration on her arm.” She was taken to a hospital and he was taken to jail. The 21-year-old suspect is still there as of minutes ago; he does not appear to have a criminal record, either misdemeanor or felony,

CAR PROWL: Reader report via email:

July 4th, around 3 am. Car prowler was spotted with security cameras on 41st Ave SW between Hudson steps and Dawson. One car that we know of was broken into and damaged. The thief/thieves were gone before we were aware of their presence to say hello.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN KID BICYCLE: Thanks to Suzanne for the report: