WEST SEATTLE FOURTH OF JULY: Traffic alert and other night notes

July 4, 2022 10:08 pm
10:08 PM: For the next few hours, we’ll be tracking emergency dispatches and other notes. First, two texters say Harbor Avenue-bound traffic is being blocked at/near the 5-way – we don’t have confirmation but suspect this is likely the diversion police have used in past years, when Harbor gets too jammed close to fireworks time.

So far tonight, no fires on the SFD log for West Seattle, fireworks or otherwise. We have heard some SPD dispatches for fireworks concerns such as “sparks landing on neighbor’s roof.” More updates ahead ..

10:23 PM: Via text and email, we’re told the diversion is happening up on Admiral too.

  • Tom July 4, 2022 (10:16 pm)
    Here it is right now

