VIDEO: West Seattle Float Dodger 5K’s return

Team Triumph starts Float Dodger 5K, headed down California to @WSJA rn. pic.twitter.com/Z0Hey7NGGj — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 23, 2022

Today’s first big event is on – the Float Dodger 5K, which started this year in waves – above, the first wave, Team Triumph.

The Float Dodger takes participants along the West Seattle Grand Parade route on California SW from Hiawatha to The Junction, this year “dodging” the West Seattle Rotary‘s float pre-parade. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents the Float Dodger 5K, and told us this morning that more than 520 people had registered! Following the 5K, it’s root-beer-float time. Results are here; fastest finisher was 34-year-old Steve Raswey Ng’etich, in 15:31. More video, and photos, later – next up, the parade starts in about an hour (and California SW along the route will be closed until it’s over in early afternoon – usually reopening segment by segment).