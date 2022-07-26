HAPPENING NOW: By-donation lemonade stand in Gatewood

Just out of the inbox: Norah and Evalyn have just set up a free (by donation if you can) lemonade stand in Gatewood. The photo and announcement are from dad (and assistant) Josh:

My daughters would like to have a lemonade stand today so we are going to be giving away free lemonade from Noon until 3 pm today along the west side of 35th between Othello and Myrtle slightly across from Our Lady of Guadalupe. It is free and we will have a donation jar that will be given to NWAAF (Northwest Abortion Access Fund) and a donation jar that will be given to the West Seattle Food Bank.

We will have Country Time and Country Time with Strawberries mixed in. We will also have some fresh-squeezed Lemonade in limited amounts for super donors and an option for a lavender-infused booster for mega donators.