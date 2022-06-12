WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes!

(Photo by Caity Gerhardt)

Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

10U ALL-STAR BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Tournament play continues at 9 am for 9 teams playing at West Seattle Baseball‘s PeeWee fields (lower Riverview, 7226 12th SW), as covered here Saturday.

LOW-LOW TIDE: The next string of low-low tides starts today – at 9:55 am, the tide will be out to -2 feet.

WEST SEATTLE ROCK AND GEM SHOW: Continuing today at Alki Masonic Hall (40th/Edmunds), 10 am-5 pm, no admission charge, as covered here Saturday.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – and plants at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

DONATION DRIVE: Food and clothing donations are being accepted today at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 11 am-3 pm.

LAST DAY: Closing day for Lika Love Boutique and In The Heart in The Junction (4547 California SW), 11 am-9 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Weekly tours are back, as reported here! First tour at 1 pm, last at 3:45; here’s how it works.

DOG PARADE: You and your dog(s) are invited to parade around The Kenney – meet at the main entrance (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW) by 3 pm.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We update it daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!