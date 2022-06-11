HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Rock and Gem Show returns

(WSB photos)

It’s a summer full of comebacks for events that went on pandemic hiatus. This weekend’s big return: The West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual Rock and Gem Show at Alki Masonic Hall (which is in The Junction at 40th/Edmunds). You can look at and learn about rocks and minerals of many sizes, shapes, and colors:

You’ll see items made from rocks, too – like the clothespins above! Admission is free, but if you have a few quarters, you can try your luck here:

The show continues until 5 pm today and again 10 am-5 pm on Sunday.