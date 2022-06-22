WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon cancellations later today

Just in from Metro:

King County Water Taxi service will be reduced this afternoon, Wednesday, June 22, on the West Seattle and Vashon routes due to a shortage of available workforce.

The following trips are affected:

Downtown to West Seattle: departures at 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. are canceled.

West Seattle to downtown: departures at 5:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. are canceled.

Downtown to Vashon: the departure at 6:30 p.m. is canceled.

Vashon to Downtown: the departure at 6:58 p.m. is canceled.

Please note: The 5:30 p.m. is the last trip of the day operating from downtown to Vashon. There is also a two-hour gap in scheduled sailings to West Seattle between the 4:45 p.m. trip and the 6:45 p.m. trip and riders are encouraged to consider alternate travel plans.

Other scheduled trips are expected to operate using available crew members.