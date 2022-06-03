VIDEO: Surprise finale @ Louisa Boren STEM K-8 concert

For most of last night’s school concert at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, the program went along fairly traditional lines. Elementary instrumental-music students began the night:

Introductory Band followed:

The Intermediate Band‘s part of the program included Ukraine’s anthem:

But the closing act turned the tables. For most of the night, parents had comprised the audience, proudly cheering on the students. Then suddenly – parents took the stage!

The tipster told us, “The band teacher, Mx. Sonja Borsman, put this together with 2 rehearsals. As far as we know, this is not a common thing. Several of the parents have been or are currently in bands, and others haven’t played since they were in high school.” Here’s what they called themselves:

This was kept as a total surprise up till showtime.