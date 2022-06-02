Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Thursday

(Harbor seal at Constellation Park, photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BENEFIT: 6-9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), come support Maslow’s Closet, a “basic-needs pantry” assisting Lafayette Elementary families.

TAE KWON DO CLASSES: First June class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is 6 pm tonight at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW). Join at any time!

ROBOTICS OPEN HOUSE: From the Skunkworks team:

I wanted to invite those parents with teenagers to join an open house for the Skunkworks robotics team. They will take you and train you in hands on engineering. The equipment and mentors to kids ratio is amazing. It’s also pretty much free, as the only cost is a $25 4H cost for the year.

They meet currently 6-8pm Tues/Thursday at the old Beverly Park Elementary School Building (map).

The Skunks are recruiting and we’re having an open house on Thursday June 2nd at 6:30 pm. If you are interested in coming to see the robots, equipment and hang with us at the open house, please fill out this form so we know who to expect.

forms.gle/qMFXLr7TJtUqbMyZ6